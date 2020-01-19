.

Sepultura Launch Video Series For New 'Quadra' Album

William Lee | 01-19-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Sepultura

Sepultura have launched a new behind the scenes video series about the making of their forthcoming album "Quadra", which is set to hit stores on February 7th.

The first video in the series features drummer Eloy Casagrande and his contribution to the new album. Frontman Derrick Green had this to say, "I think the creativity of Eloy's drum style is like no other...He brings in his own personality and his style playing the drums.

"It is so unique, the way that he never knows where it's gonna go - he's always challenging himself. We're so grateful and thankful to have someone so talented as Eloy who's always pushing himself to go further." Watch the video here


Related Stories


Sepultura Launch Video Series For New 'Quadra' Album

Sepultura Reveal Details Of New Concept Album

Metallica And Slipknot Stars Appear In New Film Sepultura Endurance

More Sepultura News


advertisement



Day In Rock
AC/DC New Album And Tour Rumor From Down Under- David Lee Roth To Continue To Mix It Up With Solo Band- Led Zeppelin Experience Taught Slash Singer- more


Reviews
Quick Flicks: Days of Rage: The Rolling Stones' Road to Altamont

Live: Johnny A Rocks Phoenix

Sites and Sounds: Cayamo Cruise

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Styx

Root 66: Ian & Sylvia - Wildwood Kin - Hackensaw Boys

advertisement


Latest News
AC/DC New Album And Tour Rumor From Down Under

David Lee Roth To Continue To Mix It Up With Solo Band

Led Zeppelin Experience Taught Slash Singer

The 1975 Stream New Song and Announce American Tour

Trail of Dead Release 'Something Like This' Video

Mayday Parade's Derek Sanders Shares Song From Solo EP

Sepultura Launch Video Series For New 'Quadra' Album

Rise Against, Riverboat Gamblers offshoot Drakulas Stream New Song



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.