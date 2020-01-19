Sepultura Launch Video Series For New 'Quadra' Album

Sepultura have launched a new behind the scenes video series about the making of their forthcoming album "Quadra", which is set to hit stores on February 7th.

The first video in the series features drummer Eloy Casagrande and his contribution to the new album. Frontman Derrick Green had this to say, "I think the creativity of Eloy's drum style is like no other...He brings in his own personality and his style playing the drums.

"It is so unique, the way that he never knows where it's gonna go - he's always challenging himself. We're so grateful and thankful to have someone so talented as Eloy who's always pushing himself to go further." Watch the video here





