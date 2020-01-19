The 1975 Stream New Song and Announce American Tour

The 1975 have released a new track called "Me & You Together Song" and they have also announced the details for a North American tour this spring.

The new song comes from the band's forthcoming album "Notes On A Conditional Form," which is set to be released on April 24th. Check out the track here.

The band will be launching their headline tour in support of the album on April 27th in Houston, TX at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion with Phoebe Bridgers and Beabadoobee joining them on most dates. See all of the dates below:

April 27 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

April 29 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater (formerly Austin360)

May 2 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

May 3 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

May 5 - Phoenix, AZ - Gila River Arena

May 7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum +

May 8 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre +

May 11 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 13 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

May 14 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

May 16 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

May 18 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

May 19 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

May 21 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

May 23 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

May 26 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

May 29 - Hanover, MD - The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel

June 2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

June 3 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

June 5 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 6 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

June 8 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

June 9 - Miami, FL - Bayfront Park Amphitheater

June 11 - Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Center *

June 12 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival * +

Phoebe Bridgers will be direct support on all dates except *

Beabadoobee will be support on all dates except +





Related Stories

More The 1975 News



