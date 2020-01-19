.

The 1975 Stream New Song and Announce American Tour

Michael Angulia | 01-19-2020

The 1975

The 1975 have released a new track called "Me & You Together Song" and they have also announced the details for a North American tour this spring.

The new song comes from the band's forthcoming album "Notes On A Conditional Form," which is set to be released on April 24th. Check out the track here.

The band will be launching their headline tour in support of the album on April 27th in Houston, TX at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion with Phoebe Bridgers and Beabadoobee joining them on most dates. See all of the dates below:

April 27 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
April 29 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater (formerly Austin360)
May 2 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
May 3 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
May 5 - Phoenix, AZ - Gila River Arena
May 7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum +
May 8 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre +
May 11 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 13 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena
May 14 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
May 16 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
May 18 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
May 19 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
May 21 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
May 23 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
May 26 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
May 29 - Hanover, MD - The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel
June 2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
June 3 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
June 5 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
June 6 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
June 8 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
June 9 - Miami, FL - Bayfront Park Amphitheater
June 11 - Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Center *
June 12 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival * +

Phoebe Bridgers will be direct support on all dates except *
Beabadoobee will be support on all dates except +


