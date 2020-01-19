.

Trail of Dead Release 'Something Like This' Video

William Lee | 01-19-2020

Trail Of Dead

...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead have released a music video for their new track "Something Like This" as their new album hit stores this past week.

The veteran band are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year and released their 10th full-length studio album "X: The Godless Void and Other Stories" last Friday (Jan. 17).

Conrad Keely had this to say to Flood Magazine about the band's return, "The political climate made me think this was the perfect time to come back.

"At a time when things are so divided and things are uncertain politically, America needs artists to unite people-to remind us of the things that matter, not the things that separate us.". Watch the video here


