Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam At Light Of Day Benefit

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance at a Light Of Day benefit concert in Asbury, Park, NJ on January 18, and video from the event is streaming online.

Springsteen first took to the stage during "Bob's Birthday Bash" at The Paramount Theatre to perform a pair of tunes with Jesse Malin before teaming up with Willie Nile for "One Guitar."

The New Jersey rocker returned later in the evening to join longtime collaborators Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers for a 10-song set that mixed covers with a handful of Springsteen classics, including "The Promised Land", "Atlantic City", "Darkness On The Edge Of Town", "Pink Cadillac", "Light Of Day" and the show-closer "Thunder Road."

Bob's Birthday Bash is named after the organization's co-founder and inspiration, artist manager and music industry veteran Bob Benjamin, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1996, and continues to fight not only his personal health struggles, but on behalf of those afflicted around the world on behalf of the Light of Day Foundation.

Now wheelchair-bound, Benjamin joined Springsteen and the other participants on stage at the end of the evening for the traditional birthday cake presentation as the musicians and audience sang "Happy Birthday."

The festival's 20th anniversary marked Springsteen's first appearance at the event in five years - and 12th overall - and helped the Light of Day Foundation push its two-decade fundraising tally toward its $6 million goal by festival's end after the weekend. Watch video from the show here.

