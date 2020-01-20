Metallica Pay Tribute To Ray Burton

Metallica have paid tribute to Cliff Burton's father Ray, who passed away last Wednesday (January 15th) at the age of 94, according to his daughter Connie.

She took to social media to break the sad news to fans. She shared in the post, "To let you all know that my Dad died last Wednesday. Rest in peace Dad."

Metallica issued a tribute to Ray. They wrote collectively, "It is with incredible sorrow that we said farewell to Cliff's dad Ray Burton last week. For 38 years, we were lucky enough to have the energy, wisdom and light of Ray in our lives. His eternal youth with his drive, positivity and relentless smile were both incredibly powerful and stirringly honest. From coast to coast and overseas too, Ray's beaming face would regularly greet us, offering warmth and anchor to our travels, and when it came to the entire Metallica family, band, crew and fans, he viewed us all as his own. That he has passed away leaves an indefinable feeling of sadness and loss, but equally, we know Ray wouldn't want us "moping around on our darn keisters" for too long. So, in honor of him, and the kind of man he was, we also want to truly celebrate the 94 years of life Ray gave everyone, knowing in certainty that a glint of his light, wisdom and energy will always be with us all wherever we go. We love you Ray, Rest in peace"

The individual members of the band also paid tribute. Lars Ulrich wrote, "Ray... Thank you for lighting up every room you walked into, for inspiring all of us with your positive energy, your perseverance, your effortlessness and for always making everyone feel comfortable in your presence... and of course, thank you for giving the world the gift of Cliff and his unique talents. I'm honored and humbled to have played and stood beside him. Rest In Peace. Lars".

Robert Trujillo wrote, "In my 55 years of existing on this earth I've met so many wonderful people, and not so wonderful people.

"In recent times, and most definitely since I've been in Metallica, I've been asked who is an inspiration to me and/or who do I aspire to be like, and my reply is, "I want to be like Mr. Ray Burton!" Ray is the father we all want, or need to have; his positive energy, and support for how and what we do is a powerful gift that he blessed us with.

"Always smiling, and always telling it like it is; someone to learn from. Ray's love for all styles of music was passion driven, telling me about various big band jazz artists from his youth, sharing his thoughts on how and why these musicians were so special. I'll always remember him telling my son, "You practicing, you playing piano Tye, remember that's very important for your music; Cliff played piano all the time."

"My family, the Metallica family, and the world will miss Ray Burton, that goes without saying. Ray was a warrior, and would want us to face life the way he has, with that desire to be the best you can be from the inside out, stay humble, and keep smiling!

"We love you, and we will miss you Ray. R.I.P Robert"



James Hetfield wrote: "Mr. Ray Burton is a hero of mine

"In earthly form, his end of the line

"He weathered many a difficult storm

"A strong compass

"true and gracefully worn

"To his last breath, I've not met a more positive man

"And to his son there was not a more loyal fan

"So he leaves the material world to be with his sons and wife

"I feel so very blessed to have had him grace my life

"In earthly form, his end of the line

"Mr. Ray Burton is a hero of mine

"May peace be yours.

"Love and Respect,

"James".

Kirk Hammett wrote, " Lots of love Ray. May you finally be with Cliff and Jan. Kirk".





