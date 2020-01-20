Thematic Release 'Silence In Thought' Video

Prog rockers Thematic have released a music video for their new track "Silence In Thought". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Skyrunner", which will be hitting stores on January 31st.

They had this to say about the track, "'Silence in Thought' is an integral piece to our album, Skyrunner. It conveys a premonition from a supporting character in the story who envisions nothing but death awaiting our protagonist. However, she hesitates to speak of this knowing she carries his child and does not want to burden his journey he must set forth.

"While writing this song, we wanted to embody many emotions like vulnerability, isolation, fear, disarray; but also hope and joy, with sentiments of longing.

"The introduction is whimsical like a dance between the characters conscious states which quickly unravels, as fear of loss sets in. This song is ever evolving from start to finish with little repetition of themes and atypical structure.

"This comes to a powerful and explosive conclusion that acknowledges what awaits our protagonist's fate." Watch the video here.





