.

Thematic Release 'Silence In Thought' Video

William Lee | 01-20-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Thematic

Prog rockers Thematic have released a music video for their new track "Silence In Thought". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Skyrunner", which will be hitting stores on January 31st.

They had this to say about the track, "'Silence in Thought' is an integral piece to our album, Skyrunner. It conveys a premonition from a supporting character in the story who envisions nothing but death awaiting our protagonist. However, she hesitates to speak of this knowing she carries his child and does not want to burden his journey he must set forth.

"While writing this song, we wanted to embody many emotions like vulnerability, isolation, fear, disarray; but also hope and joy, with sentiments of longing.

"The introduction is whimsical like a dance between the characters conscious states which quickly unravels, as fear of loss sets in. This song is ever evolving from start to finish with little repetition of themes and atypical structure.

"This comes to a powerful and explosive conclusion that acknowledges what awaits our protagonist's fate." Watch the video here.


Related Stories


Thematic Release 'Silence In Thought' Video

More Thematic News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Pearl Jam Share More 'Gigaton' Album Details- Metallica Pay Tribute To Ray Burton- Queen Make History With Royal Mint Honor- Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam- more


Reviews
Quick Flicks: Days of Rage: The Rolling Stones' Road to Altamont

Live: Johnny A Rocks Phoenix

Sites and Sounds: Cayamo Cruise

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Styx

Root 66: Ian & Sylvia - Wildwood Kin - Hackensaw Boys

advertisement


Latest News
Pearl Jam Share More 'Gigaton' Album Details

Metallica Pay Tribute To Ray Burton

Queen Make History With Royal Mint Honor

Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam At Light Of Day Benefit

Halestorm Planning To Release Two New EP

Redlight King Share Their Cover Of Rush's 'Working Man'

Stroke 9 Announce New Album 'Calafrio'

Alice In Chains' William DuVall Shares Live 'Smoke And Mirrors' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.