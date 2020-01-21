Singled Out: Edi Roque's Once Upon A Time

Acclaimed guitarist Edi Roque tells us about the song "Once Upon A Time" from his latest album "Confabulation", which features Kenny Aronoff and Rudy Sarzo. Here is the story:

"Once Upon A Time" (followed by a short "Intro") is the opening track from my new album, Confabulation. The interesting history about that song is the fact that it was the last song I wrote for the album and the missing piece to put it all together as a whole concept.



Differently than the other songs on the album where I did two (sometimes three) takes to choose the best performance, on "Once Upon a Time" I was so connected with the voice inside my head that we did the first take and it just sounded right to me. You can hear some scratches and noises even when I'm stepping on a pedal during the solo and it's just so organic, that even that feels right.



Writing songs without lyrics and still being able to deliver a message to the audience can be challenging, but I've been doing this for a long enough time to feel when you are over-doing it, and when you've got the balance between expressing yourself, without going too far.



Blues is where I feel at home, but I have never been afraid of flirting with a more rock or fusion sound. It all comes down to what I'm feeling as a songwriter and artist.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!





