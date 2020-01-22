.

The Who Announce Double Vinyl Reissue Of Classic Albums

Bruce Henne | 01-22-2020

The Who

(hennemusic) The Who will release deluxe double vinyl reissues of a pair of soundtrack albums - 1979's "The Kids Are Alright" and "Quadrophenia" - on March 6.

"The Kids Are Alright" is the companion soundtrack record to the UK band's classic documentary film of the same name, which famously featured the 1967 Smothers Brothers TV show version of "My Generation" that included an exploding drum-kit finale.

The album delivers rare, live versions of "I Can't Explain", "I Can See For Miles", "Baba O'Riley", and many others, including three performances from Woodstock, classic 1960s TV performances of "Magic Bus" and "Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere", and the definitive performance of "A Quick One, While He's Away", as played at The Rolling Stones' Rock & Roll Circus.

The deluxe reissue of "Quadrophenia" presents the soundtrack from the classic and influential 1979 film, which was adapted by director Franc Roddam from The Who's 1973 rock opera that gave rise to the self-styled mod revival in the UK.

The set delivers 13 tracks, including "5:15", "Love Reign O'er Me", "Bell Boy" and others, with several re-recorded and remixed exclusively for the soundtrack.

The project also features 3 tracks not featured on the original 1973 album - "Get Out And Stay Out", "Four Faces" & "Joker James", and classic tracks from the 60s mod era by James Brown, Booker T & The MGs, The Ronettes and others. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


