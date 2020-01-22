.

Wednesday 13 Release Lyric Video For Cristina Scabbia Collab

William Lee | 01-22-2020

Wednesday 13

Wednesday 13 have released a new lyric video for the latest single 'Monster', which features as guest appearance from Cristina Scabbia of Lacuna Coil.

The song comes from heir recently released album, 'Necrophaze,' and marked a first. Wednesday 13 explains, "'Monster' is the 1st Wednesday 13 song recorded to feature guest vocals.I wanted something different than I had ever tried before and I wanted a female vocalist.

"Cristina was the perfect choice for this song. I gave her the lyrics and some minor details, and she came back with what you hear. She totally floored us with her amazing vocal range and adding a new element never heard on one of our songs before."

Cristina added, "This collaboration was born from blackness. Wednesday and I are both fans of the darkest vision of art and music, and when I was asked to sing with him for the song 'Monster', I immediately visualized his concept and shared it with pleasure.

"What I love about this song is that some people in life are taking the worst out of us... but demonizing it all and pushing away the tension through notes is the best thing to do." Watch the video here


