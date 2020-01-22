ZZ Top Stream Video Of Rare 'Brown Sugar' Performance

(hennemusic) ZZ Top are streaming video of a rare performance of their 1971 classic, "Brown Sugar", as the latest preview to the February 28 release of their new documentary, "That Little Ol' Band From Texas."

The tune from the Texas trio's debut, "ZZ Top's First Album", was filmed at the historic Gruene Hall - the oldest dance hall in Texas - exclusively for the project.

Produced by Banger Films, the documentary tells the story of how three teenage bluesmen - Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard - became one of the biggest bands on the planet, all while maintaining a surrealist mystique that continues to intrigue fans and entice onlookers 50 years after the band's inception.

Available on DVD, Blu-ray and digitally, "That Little Ol' Band From Texas" presents interviews with the band members alongside conversations with such high-profile fans as Billy Bob Thornton and Queens Of the Stone Age's Josh Homme, as well as never-before-seen archival footage.

ZZ Top will play a Valentine's Day show in Austin, TX next month before launching a spring 2020 residency at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Las Vegas in March. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





