Jasta Releases 'Parasitic' Music Video

Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta has released a music video for his song "Parasitic". The track comes from his recently released Jasta solo album "The Lost Chapters".

The new visual features footages from the 2018 Jasta & Friends tour and features Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage, Light the Torch), Dino Cazares (Fear Factory), and Kirk Windstein (Crowbar).

Jamey had this to say, "We're in a great time for heavy music right now and I've been fortunate to work with so many talented and creative people.

"This is just the beginning of many more audio and visual collaborations to come. From releasing Jasta The Lost Chapters album in 2017 to working with Dee Snider on For The Love Of Metal in 2018, and now having just released The Lost Chapters, Vol. 2 in 2019, I'm excited to release new Hatebreed music in 2020 and keep learning and growing as a musician, podcaster, producer, and content creator." Watch the video here.





