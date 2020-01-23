Josh Klinghoffer Details Exit From Red Hot Chili Peppers

(hennemusic) Josh Klinghoffer is sharing details of his recent exit from the Red Hot Chili Peppers lineup after a decade with the group. Just days after being advised that the band were bringing John Frusciante back in the fold, Klinghoffer sat in on Marc Maron's WTF podcast to explain the decision was a "complete shock but not a surprise," and that there is no lingering animosity between himself and his former bandmates.

According to Rolling Stone,Klinghoffer revealed to Maron how the band informed him, in person at Flea's home, about their decision to reunite with Frusciante.

"They just said, 'We'll get right to it. We've decided to ask John to come back to the band,' " explained Klinghoffer. "And I just sat there quiet for a second and I said, 'I'm not surprised.' And the only thing I could think to say was, 'I wish I could have done something with you guys, musically or creatively, that would have made this an absolute impossibility.' "

After joining the Peppers in 2009, Klinghoffer played on 2011's "I'm With You" and 2016's "The Getaway" - both reached No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 and topped the charts in several countries - and appeared on a number of EPs issued in the past decade.

"It's absolutely John's place to be in that band. So that's why I'm happy for him, I'm happy that he's back with them," Klinghoffer told Maron. "If John coming back had happened five years ago, it would have been hard for me, temporally, to weigh [my work] against what they had. Now, after 10 years, two tours, and almost three albums of writing, I'm really proud of what I did with them. I feel like we did create something." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Red Hot Chili Peppers Making New Album With Frusciante

Red Hot Chili Peppers Reunite With John Frusciante

Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Festival Lineup

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Publishing Memoir

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Special Pyramids of Giza Concert Goes Online

Red Hot Chili Peppers To Live Stream Pyramids Of Giza Concert

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Grammy Performance Goes Online

Red Hot Chili Peppers Do Surprise Jam At School

Foo Fighters Jam With Red Hot Chili Peppers Star

More Red Hot Chili Peppers News



