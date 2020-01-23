Scorpions Frontman Reveals Plans For New Album

Scorpions frontman Klaus Meine has shared the basic timeline that band has planned for making their next album. It will be their first new full length studio album since 2015's "Return To Forever".

Klaus spoke to the Talking Pictures show about the new effort. He said, "We go to Australia in February, and Southeast Asia, and when we come back, we go into the studio here in Germany, [in our] hometown of Hannover, for pre-production.

"And then in May, it looks like we come to Los Angeles and start working in the studio, start recording, until the residency in Vegas. And hopefully we're done by then.

"If not, we keep going and finish the album, which hopefully will come out at the end of the year."





