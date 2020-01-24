.

The Doors Stream Taylor Hawkins Performance From Manzarek Doc

Bruce Henne | 01-24-2020

The Doors

(hennemusic) The Doors are streaming video of a 2016 performance of their 1967 classic, "Love Me Two Times", featuring Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins on lead vocals, as a preview to the February 12 screening of a documentary tribute to late keyboardist Ray Manzarek.

"The Doors: Break On Thru - A Celebration Of Ray Manzarek" includes the first performance of Doors members Robby Krieger and John Densmore in 15 years.

As Rolling Stone notes, Hawkins was one of several rockers that fronted the surviving members of The Doors at a 2016 Manzarek tribute at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles, as captured for the film project.

The film also includes rare archival footage of the band, conversations with Jim Morrison and Manzarek, music journalist Ben Fong-Torres, as well as new interviews with Densmore and Krieger.

Manzarek passed away from bile duct cancer in Rosenheim, Germany in 2013 at the age of 74; all proceeds from the 2016 tribute event went to benefit Stand Up To Cancer.

"I don't want to get emotional," Densmore says in footage from the documentary. "I've been listening to Ray's playing ever since he passed, and [I'm] just amazed by his ability to split his mind into two musicians - bass player and keys - and all of these licks. So gifted, so unique. There's no one like him."

"The Doors: Break On Thru - A Celebration Of Ray Manzarek" will screen in theaters on February 12. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


