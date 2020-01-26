Breaking Benjamin Release Video Featuring Scooter Ward

Breaking Benjamin have released a music video for their track "Far Away" featuring Cold frontman Scooter Ward. The track comes from their new album "Aurora"

Scooter had this to say, "I had the best experience in being a part of the new Breaking Benjamin video for the song "Far Away". Ben and his team were beyond top notch.

"I'm thankful to all involved. It was such a great vibe. And besides, I've always wanted to sing on an otherworldly planet of lights and then get abducted at the end of a song.

"Hope you enjoy it! Love to you all, and love to Ben Burnley for inviting me on his journey." Watch the video here.





