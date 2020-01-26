.

Breaking Benjamin Release Video Featuring Scooter Ward

William Lee | 01-26-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Breaking Benjamin

Breaking Benjamin have released a music video for their track "Far Away" featuring Cold frontman Scooter Ward. The track comes from their new album "Aurora"

Scooter had this to say, "I had the best experience in being a part of the new Breaking Benjamin video for the song "Far Away". Ben and his team were beyond top notch.

"I'm thankful to all involved. It was such a great vibe. And besides, I've always wanted to sing on an otherworldly planet of lights and then get abducted at the end of a song.

"Hope you enjoy it! Love to you all, and love to Ben Burnley for inviting me on his journey." Watch the video here.


Related Stories


Breaking Benjamin Release Video Featuring Scooter Ward

Breaking Benjamin Share New Version Of 'So Cold'

Breaking Benjamin Reimagine Songs With Special Guests

Korn and Breaking Benjamin North American Tour

Breaking Benjamin, Chevelle, Three Days Grace Plot Summer Tour

Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin Give Back

Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin Add New Tour Leg

Breaking Benjamin Stream New Song 'Save Yourself'

Breaking Benjamin Stream New Song 'Blood'

More Breaking Benjamin News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Surviving The Doors Members Reunite Benefit Concert- Sammy Hagar, Whitesnake and Night Ranger Plan Summer Tour- Cynic and Death Drummer Sean Reinert Dead At 48- more


Reviews
Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2020

The Blues: Spotlight on Gulf Coast Records

Quick Flicks: Days of Rage: The Rolling Stones' Road to Altamont

Live: Johnny A Rocks Phoenix

Sites and Sounds: Cayamo Cruise

advertisement


Latest News
Surviving The Doors Members Reunite Benefit Concert

Sammy Hagar, Whitesnake and Night Ranger Plan Summer Tour

Cynic and Death Drummer Sean Reinert Dead At 48

Joey Kramer Part Of Aerosmith MusiCares Event

Breaking Benjamin Release Video Featuring Scooter Ward

Delain Release 'Ghost House Heart' Video

KB & The Idyllwilde Release 'Drown' Video

Green Day Rock NHL All-Star Game



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.