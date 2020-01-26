Cynic and Death Drummer Sean Reinert Dead At 48

Sean Reinert of Cynic and Death fame has died at the age of 48. The drummer was reportedly found unresponsive at his California home on Friday night (January 24) and a cause of death is not yet known.

Reinert bandmate Sean Malone took to Cynic's official Facebook page to pay tribute. He wrote, "I was luckier than most. Complete musical trust - especially between a bassist and a drummer - is a rare and precious thing. Rare, because it's not something you find by looking for it.

"Precious, because some may go an entire lifetime without ever having experienced it. But I was luckier than most. Sean offered his trust during every rehearsal, every recording, and every performance we ever did, and it's likely that I'll never experience the same again.

"The truth is that we're all lucky - lucky to have been alive while Sean Reinert was making music."





