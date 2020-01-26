KB & The Idyllwilde Release 'Drown' Video

KB & The Idyllwilde have released a music video for their new single, "Drown." The track comes from their forthcoming album "I Just Wanna Love You, I Just Wanna Let You," which is due February 14th.

Frontwoman Katie Burke directed the new video and had this to say, "I think the line, ' I'll be the wounded bird and you can be the lion...depends on who wants to be the boss.' is my favorite line in the song, it really sums up a big theme of the album, too-- that anyone can get what they want in big-bad-hard love, some of us want power, and some of us want to give it away. '"

Katie said of the upcoming album, "Basically, this album encompasses all the ways we distort and experience love, or how I have at least... Its a lot of addiction, egoic superiority/inferiority tendencies, and just plain codependent sh*t.

"Its a 'love' album about not knowing how to get it right, but celebrating all the ugly/beautiful ways we get it wrong." Watch the video here





