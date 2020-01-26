Surviving The Doors Members Reunite Benefit Concert

(hennemusic) The surviving members of The Doors reunited for a January 23 charity concert in Los Angeles to raise funds to assist the homeless in California and video from the appearance has been shared online.

Rolling Stone reports the rare performance by guitarist Robby Krieger and drummer John Densmore - who were joined on stage by Nirvana's Krist Novoselic on bass - took place at the first-ever "Homeward Bound" concert, a fundraising event for PATH (People Assisting the Homeless), a non-profit focused on affordable housing and services for the homeless population in California.

Rounded out by Willie Nelson's youngest son, Micah, on guitar, the lineup opened their set with the Eurythmics' Dave Stewart and his daughter Kaya taking on The Doors' chart-topping 1968 hit, "Hello, I Love You"; American Idol alum Haley Reinhart sang a pair of 1967 classics: "Crystal Ship" and "People Are Strange"; and, Michael Fitzpatrick from event openers Fitz And The Tantrums joined in for "Riders On The Storm" before Nelson moved to center stage for the finale of "Roadhouse Blues." Watch video from the show here.

