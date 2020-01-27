Kasim Sulton's Utopia Announces Tour

Acclaimed bass player Kasim Sulton has announced that he will be celebrating his legacy with the progressive rock band Utopia with a short tour.

The tour will feature Sulton and a full band performing a setlist of Utopia songs that he hand picked that will span the 10 albums he appears on, including deep cuts as well as many more familiar songs.

"My career began with Utopia," says Sulton. "I can't think of a better way to honor my work with Todd, Roger, and Willie than to do a string of performances that showcase the special and unique music we created together."

See the Kasim Sulton's Utopia dates and band lineup below:

2/28: City Winery Washington DC

2/29: Sellersville Theater Sellersville, PA

3/1: Iridium NYC, NY

3/3: City Winery Boston, MA

3/5: The Kate Old Saybrook, CT

3/6: Daryls's House Pawling, NY

3/8: The Tralf Buffalo, NY

3/10: Music Box Supper Club Cleveland, OH

3/11: City Winery Chicago, IL

3/13: Wildey Theater Edwardsville, IL

3/14: Ludlow Garage Cincinnati, OH

3/16: City Winery Nashville, TN

3/17: City Winery Atlanta, GA

3/19: Harvester Performance Center Rocky Mount, VA

3/20: Mauch Chunk Opera House Jim Thorpe, PA

3/22: Iridium NYC, NY

Band line up:

Kasim Sulton Bass and vocals

Jesse Gress Guitar and vocals

Gil Assayas Keyboards and vocals

Andy Ascolese Drums and vocals.





