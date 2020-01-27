.

Richie Kotzen Releasing 50 Songs For His 50th Birthday

William Lee | 01-27-2020

Richie Kotzen

Richie Kotzen has announced very special plans for his 50th birthday. He will be releasing a three-disc, 50 song collection on February 3rd.

Entitled "50 For 50", the release will feature 50 previously unreleased compositions produced, performed and written by Kotzen. He explained the project, "The idea of a 50 song album came to me while I was on tour sometime last year.

"I had completed what would have been your typical 10 to 12 song album and was anticipating a 2020 release. Somewhere along the line, I discovered a few completed songs that for whatever reason were never released.

"Along with that, I found a massive collection of material that was in various forms of completion. Some songs had drums bass and piano with no vocal, other songs were nothing more than a bass line and a vocal melody and so on. I decided to take that summer and fall, stay in the studio, and see how many of these ideas I could bring to completion.

"The concept was to include the already completed works and finish the other ideas and then stop once I reached 50 songs. Reality is we've got way more sitting on the hard drives waiting for attention.

"I figured if I can walk out of the studio with 50 songs (that I like) mixed and mastered, I can release a 50 song package on my 50th birthday."


