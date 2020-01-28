.

Bayside Announce 20th Anniversary Tour

Michael Angulia | 01-28-2020

Bayside

Bayside have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for a 20th anniversary tour that will also feature Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights, and Can't Swim.

The 20 Years of Bad Luck Tour will be kicking off on May 28th in St. Louis, MO at The Pageant and will wrap up on July 2nd in Nashville, TN at the Cannery Ballroom.

The band had this to say, "In our early years as a band, we never would have imagined that we would have been celebrating twenty years but we did always know that we wanted to be the kind of band that stood the test of time.

"While we wanted to celebrate the music that we have made over the last twenty years, we also wanted to be able to thank the fans for always allowing us to be who we wanted and for all the support." See the dates below:

5/28 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
5/29 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
5/30 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
5/31 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
6/2 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Music Hall
6/3 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
6/4 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks
6/5 - Boston MA - House of Blues
6/6 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
6/7 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
6/9 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
6/10 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
6/11 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
6/12 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
6/13 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
6/15 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
6/16 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
6/17 - Austin, TX - Emo's
6/19 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
6/20 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
6/21 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
6/22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
6/24 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theater
6/26 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom
6/27 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo
6/29 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
6/30 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater
7/1 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada
7/2 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom


Bayside Announce 20th Anniversary Tour

