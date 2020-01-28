Devilskin Release 'Corrode' Video

Devilskin have released a music video for their track "Corrode." The song comes from the New Zealand band's forthcoming album "Red", which is set to hit stores on April 3rd.

Paul Martin had this to say about the song and video, "Perspective is so important, more-often-than-not, the difference between our happy places and our darkest spaces is just the angle we are looking from.

"This song is about the journey and the challenges you need to face when you feel lost. It's saying it's fine to ask for help." The video can streamed here.

Martin also had this to say about the album, "We wanted to reflect the diversity, strength and depth of the songs on the album with an undeniable declaration.

"We are so very excited to share these songs, we are extremely proud of how far we have come and what we have achieved with this recording."





