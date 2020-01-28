.

Metallica's Lars Tributes Corrosion Of Conformity's Reed Mullin

William Lee | 01-28-2020

Corrosion Of Conformity

Metallica's Lars Ulrich has shared an online tribute to Corrosion Of Conformity drummer Reed Mullin who died on Monday (January 27th) at the age of 53.

Lars wrote on Instagram, "Reed.. Thank you for the crazy good times we had together. Thank you for always having the biggest smile on your face. And thank you for the f***in grooves and that pocket that was all your own...making Corrosion Of Conformity swing like nothing else! Rest In Peace brother."

The band broke the sad news of Mullin's passing on social media on Monday. They wrote, "Reed, It's with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to a friend, a brother and pioneer. Love and condolences to the family, friends and fans who will miss you and thanks for the music"


Corrosion Of Conformity's Reed Mullin

