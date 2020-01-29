.

Corrosion Of Conformity Tribute Reed Mullin

William Lee | 01-29-2020

Corrosion Of Conformity

Corrosion Of Conformity took to social media on Wednesday to pay tribute to late drummer Reed Mullin, who died on Monday (Jan 27) at the age of 53.

The band wrote, "A badass drummer: Reed could play all of the metal stuff, cymbal grabs, proto blast beats with only one bass pedal. He could cop one hundred different styles and reference them in his own way.

"Everything from Earl Hudson and Clive Burr to Neil Peart (RIP) to Mitch Mitchell and Bill Ward. From John Bonham to Phil Taylor and Nicko McBrain. All the while he was creating his own thing, odd times and polyrhythms played nonchalantly, powerful, simple, deliberate sections, all of the possibilities were in fact possible but utilized thoughtfully, in the proper place, for the proper effect, as the song demanded.

"Musically speaking, what more could you ask for?" See the post here


