My Chemical Romance Announce No. American Reunion Tour

My Chemical Romance returned to the stage at the end of last year for a special reunion show and now the band is ready to once again play live to fans across North American this fall.

The band reunited at a sold-out concert at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles on December 20th and then announced a run of international live dates this spring and summer including the Download festivals in Australia and Japan, The Outerfields At West Springs in New Zealand, three dates at the Stadium MK in the UK, and more.

They will follow those dates with the tour of the U.S. and one stand-alone Canadian concert beginning on September 9th in Detroit, and wrapping up on October 11th in Las Vegas. See the dates below:

Sep 9th - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Sep 11th - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Sep 12th - Chicago, IL - RIOT FEST

Sep 14th - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Sep 15th - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sep 17th - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Sep 18th - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Sep 20th - Atlanta, GA - MUSIC MIDTOWN - PIEDMONT PARK

Sep 22nd - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Sep 26th - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center

Sep 29th - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sep 30th - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Oct 2nd - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

Oct 4th - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

Oct 6th - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Oct 8th - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

Oct 10th - Sacramento, CA - AFTERSHOCK

Oct 11th - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena





