My Chemical Romance Announce No. American Reunion Tour
My Chemical Romance returned to the stage at the end of last year for a special reunion show and now the band is ready to once again play live to fans across North American this fall.
The band reunited at a sold-out concert at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles on December 20th and then announced a run of international live dates this spring and summer including the Download festivals in Australia and Japan, The Outerfields At West Springs in New Zealand, three dates at the Stadium MK in the UK, and more.
They will follow those dates with the tour of the U.S. and one stand-alone Canadian concert beginning on September 9th in Detroit, and wrapping up on October 11th in Las Vegas. See the dates below:
Sep 9th - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Sep 11th - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Sep 12th - Chicago, IL - RIOT FEST
Sep 14th - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Sep 15th - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Sep 17th - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Sep 18th - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Sep 20th - Atlanta, GA - MUSIC MIDTOWN - PIEDMONT PARK
Sep 22nd - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Sep 26th - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center
Sep 29th - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Sep 30th - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Oct 2nd - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
Oct 4th - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
Oct 6th - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Oct 8th - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
Oct 10th - Sacramento, CA - AFTERSHOCK
Oct 11th - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
