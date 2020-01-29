Pearl Jam Release Two 'Dance Of The Clairvoyants' Videos

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam are debuting a pair of videos for "Dance Of The Clairvoyants", the lead single from their forthcoming album, "Gigaton," which is due March 27th.

Directed by Joel Edwards, each clip shares content, with "Mach I" featuring a collection of global weather images and "Mach II" adding visuals of the band performing the track.

The tune represents the Seattle band's first new track released in two years while the record is their first studio album since 2013's "Lightning Bolt."

"I can't tell you how proud I am about this group of songs," says bassist Jeff Ament. "As you know, we took our time and that benefited us taking more chances. 'Dance' was a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration, mixing up the instrumentation and building a great song, and Ed writing some of my favorite words yet, around Matt's killer drum pattern. Did I mention Mike's insane guitar part and that Stone is playing bass on this one?

"We've opened some new doors creatively and that's exciting."

"Gigaton" was produced by Josh Evans and the group, who will launch the set with a 16-date spring tour of North America that will begin March 18 in Toronto, ON. Watch both videos here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Mark Morton Shares Video For Cover Of Pearl Jam Classic

Pearl Jam Star Reassures Fans About New Album

Pearl Jam Release New Single 'Dance Of The Clairvoyants'

Pearl Jam Share More 'Gigaton' Album Details

Pearl Jam Announce New Album and American Tour

Pearl Jam Making Progress On New Studio Album 2019 In Review

12 Days Of Pearl Jam Launched On Digital Music Services

Pearl Jam Announce 2020 Tour Dates

Singled Out: Sons Of Silver (Pearl Jam, Candlebox, Skillet)

More Pearl Jam News



