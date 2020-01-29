Sixx:AM Release Talk To Me Video
(hennemusic) Sixx:AM have released a video for "Talk To Me", a songs they first issued last fall in support of a campaign to overcome the stigma plaguing the opioid use disorder.
#TalkToMe is a movement spearheaded by the National Opioid Action Coalition to use the power of conversation as a means of addressing the current crisis across the US.
Written by Motley Crue founding member and Global Recovery Initiative Foundation board member Nikki Sixx, with his band Sixx:A.M., "Talk To Me" made its premiere on September 24 at an Advertising Week NY panel on the critical role brands can play to help combat the opioid crisis.
"Today is #BellLetsTalk Day in Canada," shared SixxAM online. "If you repost with this hashtag #BellLetsTalk, Bell Canada will donate 5-cents to Mental Health charities." Watch the video here.
