Sixx:AM Release Talk To Me Video

Bruce Henne | 01-29-2020

Sixx AM

(hennemusic) Sixx:AM have released a video for "Talk To Me", a songs they first issued last fall in support of a campaign to overcome the stigma plaguing the opioid use disorder.

#TalkToMe is a movement spearheaded by the National Opioid Action Coalition to use the power of conversation as a means of addressing the current crisis across the US.

Written by Motley Crue founding member and Global Recovery Initiative Foundation board member Nikki Sixx, with his band Sixx:A.M., "Talk To Me" made its premiere on September 24 at an Advertising Week NY panel on the critical role brands can play to help combat the opioid crisis.

"Today is #BellLetsTalk Day in Canada," shared SixxAM online. "If you repost with this hashtag #BellLetsTalk, Bell Canada will donate 5-cents to Mental Health charities." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


