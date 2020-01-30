Aerosmith Featured In Las Vegas Tourism Commercial

(hennemusic) Aerosmith are among the performers featured in a new commercial for Las Vegas tourism. Alongside Shania Twain, Christina Aguilera, Cirque de Soleil and others, Aerosmith are part of the city's campaign to launch its new slogan, "What Happens Here, Only Happens Here."

The commercial debuted during the 62nd Grammy Awards on January 26, making Las Vegas the first destination to ever place a 60-second ad during the international broadcast and the first to debut the campaign with an emoji prompted by the campaign hashtag #OnlyVegas on Twitter.

"You know we only do 'Amazing' things," says Aerosmith. "Which is why we've teamed up with #Vegas to create the next big thing for the city."

The Boston rockers resumed their ongoing Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency at the Park Theater at Park MGM on January 29. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Aerosmith Announce 50th Anniversary Concert

Joey Kramer Part Of Aerosmith MusiCares Event

Aerosmith Case Judge Rules Against Joey Kramer

Aerosmith's Joey Kramer Explains Failed Legal Action

Aerosmith Member Sues Band Over Grammy Ban

Aerosmith Will Rock MusiCares Concert

Aerosmith And Run-DMC To Reportedly Rock Grammy Awards

Aerosmith To Rock The 2020 Grammy Awards

Sammy Hagar Leads Additions To Aerosmith Tribute Concert

More Aerosmith News



