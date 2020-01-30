.

Aerosmith Featured In Las Vegas Tourism Commercial

Bruce Henne | 01-30-2020

Aerosmith

(hennemusic) Aerosmith are among the performers featured in a new commercial for Las Vegas tourism. Alongside Shania Twain, Christina Aguilera, Cirque de Soleil and others, Aerosmith are part of the city's campaign to launch its new slogan, "What Happens Here, Only Happens Here."

The commercial debuted during the 62nd Grammy Awards on January 26, making Las Vegas the first destination to ever place a 60-second ad during the international broadcast and the first to debut the campaign with an emoji prompted by the campaign hashtag #OnlyVegas on Twitter.

"You know we only do 'Amazing' things," says Aerosmith. "Which is why we've teamed up with #Vegas to create the next big thing for the city."

The Boston rockers resumed their ongoing Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency at the Park Theater at Park MGM on January 29. Watch the video here.

