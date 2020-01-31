.

Lamb of God Finish Long Awaited New Album

William Lee | 01-31-2020

Lamb of God

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton indicates that the band has completed recording their follow-up to their 2015 studio album "VII: Sturm und Drang".

Morton shared the news during a SiriusXM interview. He said, "We've got new music coming soon and I really, really couldn't be more excited about it."

He noted that he has completed his tracks for the record and said,"I'm pretty sure [the other members of the band are] done with it too. I think it's been printed at this point. I think the last mixes and masters are printed."

The album is the band's first effort with Chris Adler's replacement Art Cruz and Mark said of that, "It's our first recordings with Art. Art's been playing drums with us now for a couple of years, but these are our first songs that we've written and recorded with him there

"And it's just a thrill to see these things come to life. I couldn't be happier with how the record is turning out and I'm excited for the world to hear that. There's gonna be a lot of touring around that, so we're gonna be super busy on the road."


Lamb of God Finish Long Awaited New Album

