SHVPES Release 'Hot Head' Video

SHVPES have released a music video for their brand new single, 'Hot Head'. The track follows the band's release last fall of the track "One Man Army" and their full-length album "Greater Than".

Frontman Griffin Dickinson had this to say, "You never know what's going on with someone behind the scenes, people can be going through a lot & appear to be absolutely fine.

"When sh*t gets ugly it can affect the way you see the world and that can manifest itself in ugly, negative traits. This song is reflecting on those traits and the knock on affect it can have on the people around you.

"Musically it's a big step into a more solidified direction for our band. We've always had an eclectic approach to writing music but with Hot Head I think we've really found our own lane." Watch the video here





