The Psychedelic Furs Releasing First New Album In Almost 30 Years

The Psychedelic Furs fans have waited almost three decades for a new studio album from the band and that long wait is about to end this spring.

The band has announced that they will be releasing their new album "Made Of Rain" on May 1st. It marks their first new record since 1991's "World Outside".

They are giving fans an early taste of the new album with the release of the record's lead single "Don't Believe", which can be streamed here.

The Psychedelic Furs have also announced that they will be celebrating the release of the record with a very special show at the famed Royal Albert Hall in London on May 14th.

Fans in attendance will see the band perform the new album in its entirety, followed by a second set featuring some of their classic hits.





Related Stories

More The Psychedelic Furs News



