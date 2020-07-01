Deep Purple Announce Rescheduled UK Tour Dates

(hennemusic) Deep Purple have announced rescheduled dates for an upcoming UK tour in support of their forthcoming album, "Whoosh!" Originally scheduled to take place this fall, the 5-show series - with stops in Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, London and Birmingham - will now happen in October 2021.

"As we all know and expected, the Deep Purple dates in the UK with special guest Blue Oyster Cult had to be rescheduled," says the band. "But here is some good news: the new dates for these concerts have been set!"

Deep Purple will release their 21st studio record, "Woosh!", on August 7.; the veteran band recorded the project with Bob Ezrin in Nashville, TN, and reveal that they "stretched out in all directions" without any limitation to create the most versatile album in their collaboration with the legendary producer.

"We've included everything that made the whole band smile, including Bob Ezrin," says guitarist Steve Morse. "We've always enjoyed making music and having the incredible luxury of a loyal audience."

"Whoosh!" will be available as Limited CD+DVD Mediabook (including the 1-hour feature, "Roger Glover and Bob Ezrin In Conversation" and, for the first time, the full live performance at Hellfest 2017 as video), 2LP+DVD Edition, Limited Boxset and digital formats. See the new dates here.

