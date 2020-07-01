Maroon 5 Member Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges

Maroon 5 have issued a statement after their bass player, Mickey Madden, was arrested this past Saturday in Los Angles on domestic violence charges.

Madden was charged with a felony level domestic violence charge for "willfully inflicting a 'traumatic' injury on a spouse or cohabitant, The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Page Six.

The bassist was released on $50,000 bail and is expected to appear in court in September, according to reports. Madden is unmarried, and the identity of the victim has not been revealed.

A spokesperson for the band issued this statement, "We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news. As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously. For now, we are allowing all of the individuals involved the space to work things through."

Madden could face several years in jail if convicted. The California penal code 273.5(a) that he has been charged with reads, "Any person who willfully inflicts corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition upon a victim described in subdivision (b) is guilty of a felony, and upon conviction thereof shall be punished by imprisonment in the state prison for two, three, or four years, or in a county jail for not more than one year, or by a fine of up to six thousand dollars ($6,000), or by both that fine and imprisonment".





Related Stories

Imagine Dragons And Maroon 5 Lead NCAA March Madness Festival

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Share First Photo of New Baby

Maroon 5 Headlining NFL Hall of Fame Legends Concert

Maroon 5's Adam Levine And His Wife Welcome Baby Girl

Maroon 5 Recruit Bay Watch Star For Surreal 'Wait' Video

Maroon 5 Release Snapchat Filled 'Wait' Video

More Maroon 5 News



