Singled Out: Chris Bell's Whispering Town

Chris Bell (Wintersleep) has released a new self-produced album called "Division Street" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the single "Whispering Town ". Here is the story:
Whispering Town is a song about returning to your hometown after many years, only to find strangers in the familiarity of your surroundings. I was recently asked to perform at a small music festival in the town where I grew up. While I was rehearsing for this performance, I found myself reflecting on what the experience would bring and who I would cross paths with, while there. The idea that life continues on when you leave a place where you spent many years, and
The surrealities of the return visits are what this song is about. The same old buildings stand there full of new and different people, making you the ghost.
This songs is the last track on Division Street because it was the last song I wrote and recorded for the album. It is the closest thing to a country/pop song on the record for no reason other than it just turned out that way. It sticks out like a sore thumb at the end of the record, which I love.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!
