Zao's Early Recordings Among Upcoming Releases

Zao are gearing up for some special releases this summer and fall including two vinyl reissues, an 25th anniversary edition of their "All Else Failed" album and a collection of early recordings.

Release dates have not been revealed but some details about the two pairs of special released have been shared. The first pair will include the early recordings collection and the anniversary reissue.

The second pair of releases will be special vinyl reissues of "The Splinter Shards The Birth Of Separation," as well as "Where Blood And Fire Bring Rest". Read the brief descriptions below:

Preface: Early Recordings 1995-1996: Newly unearthed/remastered archival recordings of the early years of the band. Included are the early "split release" tracks released by Steadfast in addition to 6 unreleased Shawn Jonas era recordings and 5 unreleased Eric Reeder (original Zao vocalist) recordings. Also available on Digital, cassette and CD (with 2 bonus tracks)

All Else Failed "25th Anniversary edition": New 2LP 45rpm cut done at Chicago Mastering. Packaged in gatefold with printed booklet. 2 new variants (one is a limited 180gram version). There will also be a new Cassette and CD issue to go with this

The Splinter Shards The Birth Of Separation (Vinyl reissue): New Vinyl Master, Updated artwork and liner notes by original cover artist Dave Rankin. Overseen and endorsed by the band

Where Blood And Fire Bring Rest (vinyl reissue): New Vinyl Master, updated artwork and liner notes by artist cover artist Dave Rankin. Overseen and endorsed by the band





