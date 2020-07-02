Eagles Concert Film Coming To TV This Holiday Weekend

The Eagles new live album and concert film "Live From The Forum MMXVIII" will be premiering on ESPN this Sunday, July 5th, at 8 PM EDT / 5 PM PDT.

Fans will be an advance look at the film that was captured during the band's sold-out three-night stand at the Fabulous Forum in Inglewood (Los Angeles) on September 12th, 14th, and 15th, 2018.

ESPN's Chris Berman will be introducing the TV special and had this to say, "Sports and music have long been at the top of the list for being able to bring people of all types together. The Eagles have been doing just that for almost half a century.

"We at ESPN are thrilled beyond belief to share this premiere with everyone! What a wonderful way to cap off the holiday weekend!"



The band's manager Irving Azoff added, "Music and sports fans have been shut out from live events for more than three months. The premiere of Live From The Forum MMXVIII, this July 4th weekend on ESPN, is the Eagles' gift to their fans.

"We are honored to be part of ESPN's Sunday night programming, the home of such acclaimed shows as '30 for 30' and 'The Last Dance.'"

"Live From The Forum MMXVIII" will be released in various audio and video formats on October 16th.





