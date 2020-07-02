Elton John Launching Classic Concert Streaming Series

Elton John is launching his brand new classic concert streaming series this Friday, July 3rd, with his 1976 performance from the Edinburgh Festival Of Popular Music.

The free series will run for the next weeks via his official YouTube channel with the Live At The Playhouse Theatre show kicking things off this Friday, at 5pm BST.

Funds raised from the series will benefit the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Elton had this to say, "My foundation's COVID-19 emergency fund helps frontline partners prepare for and respond to the pandemic and its effects on HIV prevention and care for the most marginalized communities.

"We cannot jeopardize HIV testing and care during this time or else the results could be disastrous for the 37.5 million people living with HIV. So, I'm really happy to connect this YouTube concert series to benefit our Foundation's urgent COVID response."

Elton has released a preview trailer for the first show that can be streamed here, and once available, the full show can be seen below:





Related Stories

U2 And Elton John Team Up On T Rex Tribute Album

Elton John, Paul McCartney, Eddie Vedder Covid-19 TV Special Lineup

Ozzy Osbourne Helps Elton John Break Chart Record

Elton John and Rolling Stones Big Winners At Pollstar Awards

Ozzy Osbourne and Elton John Duet Emotional For Sharon

How Ozzy Osbourne Got Elton John For Ordinary Man

Ozzy Osbourne Streaming 'Ordinary Man' Featuring Elton John

Ozzy Osbourne Working With Elton John

Metallica, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac and KISS Top Tours Of 2019

More Elton John News



