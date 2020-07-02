.

Horror Classic Carrie's Infamous Scene Recreated In Music Video

Keavin Wiggins | 07-02-2020

The Venomous Pinks

The Venomous Pinks have recreated the pivotal scene from the 1970s horror classic "Carrie" frame by frame in their new music video for the track, "I Really Don't Care".

The song comes from the band's just released new EP, "I Want You" and features bassist Gaby Kaos on lead vocals. She had this to say about the origins of the original song that it inspired, "My boyfriend at the time was really controlling and did not believe in my dreams of becoming a musician because he let his aspirations fall by the wayside. I found myself at a crossroads, and decided to leave him to stay true to my music."

Now years later, she revisited the song and it has taken on a different meaning. She explains, "Like other bands, we've been dealt with negative backlash over the years, and this track really drives home that we ultimately 'really don't care' about the negativity. Nothing will stop us from accomplishing our goals."

Watch the Alexander Thomas directed music video below:


