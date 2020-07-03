Signal 13 Release 'Stay With Me' Video, Filmed In Haunted House

Signal 13 have released a music video for their new single "Stay With Me" that was filmed at one of the 10 most haunted homes in the United States.

The band recruited Wade Spencer to direct and edit the clip that was filmed at the Lookout House, a Victorian mansion built in 1838 just outside of Gettysburg, PA.

Vocalist Vicky Starr had this to say, "We scouted the location a week before the video, and they told us it used to be a funeral home during the Civil War. That made it very fascinating, but at the same time it really freaked me out. I asked if they could put away all the dolls and clowns before the shoot... I'm not a fan of clowns.

"Doing a video in one of the most haunted houses in the States was a big step for me - it didn't help that our crew and manager kept moving items, making me believe 'something' or 'someone else' may have moved it. They thought they were being funny.



"Even the pictures hanging on the walls were creepy - when the video lights were on it they looked like a film negative with a blue glow about them which made it more eerie.

"The guys suggested we do some filming in the attic - which only included me! The attic was really freaky - it was a big empty, dark, and dusty room with floors that creaked with the 'classic' haunted mansion style arched windows. I was so scared. The day of the shoot, the sky was overcast and dark most of the day which added to the mood of the video.



"We set the band up in the 'parlor' which used to the be the viewing room for funerals in the 1860's. We put dozens of white roses around and got a few 1860-era vintage candle holders and set up candles everywhere - just like a funeral. Everyone had the option to stay the night at the house, but not surprisingly, NO ONE stayed." Watch the video below:





