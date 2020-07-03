Tesla Stream New Isolation Performance Video

(hennemusic) Tesla are streaming video of a new isolation jam performance of their 2008 track, "Breakin' Free." The tune from the band's sixth studio record, "Forever More", is the second installment in their recently-launched "Home To Home" series, which sees the members connect virtually while playing in their own environments; it follows the debut clip featuring 1989's "Lazy Days, Crazy Nights."

Tesla released "Five Man London Jam" in March; the project captures an acoustic performance of their hits, fan favorites and covers as presented live at London's famed Abbey Road studios.

The set marks the 30th anniversary of "Five Man Acoustical Jam"; the 1990 live recording - which remains their highest-charting US record - reached No. 12 on the Billboard 200 while going on to sell more than a million copies.

The Abbey Road performance was recorded and filmed in 4K high definition, and is available in multiple formats, including Blu-ray, 2LP vinyl, CD and digital. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

