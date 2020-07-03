Tesla Stream New Isolation Performance Video

(hennemusic) Tesla are streaming video of a new isolation jam performance of their 2008 track, "Breakin' Free." The tune from the band's sixth studio record, "Forever More", is the second installment in their recently-launched "Home To Home" series, which sees the members connect virtually while playing in their own environments; it follows the debut clip featuring 1989's "Lazy Days, Crazy Nights."
Tesla released "Five Man London Jam" in March; the project captures an acoustic performance of their hits, fan favorites and covers as presented live at London's famed Abbey Road studios.
The set marks the 30th anniversary of "Five Man Acoustical Jam"; the 1990 live recording - which remains their highest-charting US record - reached No. 12 on the Billboard 200 while going on to sell more than a million copies.
The Abbey Road performance was recorded and filmed in 4K high definition, and is available in multiple formats, including Blu-ray, 2LP vinyl, CD and digital. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Red Voodoo Recruit Tesla's Hannon To Produce Debut Single
Tesla Launch Home To Home Isolation Series
Tesla Postpone Spring U.S. Tour
Tesla Premiere Cover Of Beatles Classic
Tesla Stream 'Signs' From Five Man London Jam Package
Tesla Previews What You Give From 'Five Man London Jam' Package
Tesla Announce 2020 US Tour Dates
Tesla Release Video For 'California Summer Song'
Tesla To Unplug Again For Five Man Acoustical Jam Anniversary
Slash Working On New Guns N' Roses Music- David Gilmour Releases Video For First New Song In Five Years- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Would Change Alcoholica Past- Grateful Dead- more
RockPile: Southern Rock Edition - Lynyrd Skynyrd, Allman Bros, Molly Hatchet, Marshall Tucker Band
Singled Out: Jeremy Edge Project (Ex-Candlelight Red)
Singled Out: Sami Chohfi's Dirty Your Soul
RockPile: Danielia Cotton, the Jackets And More
Singled Out: Chris Bell's Whispering Town
Slash Working On New Guns N' Roses Music
David Gilmour Releases Video For First New Song In Five Years
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Would Change Alcoholica Past
Grateful Dead Release Outtakes Collection 'The Angel's Share'
The Hollywood Vampires Announce Rescheduled 'Rise' Tour Dates
Tesla Stream New Isolation Performance Video
Signal 13 Release 'Stay With Me' Video, Filmed In Haunted House
Singled Out: Jeremy Edge Project (Ex-Candlelight Red)