Dead & Company Forgo One More Saturday Night For The 4th

Grateful Dead offshoot Dead & Company have decided to skip this week's installment of their One More Saturday Night series, but have announced another special stream this Sunday.

The band launched the special series in March and have been streaming full concert performances each Saturday night via their official YouTube channel.

However, they have decided to forgo the July 4th installment but announced a special stream for Sunday, They advised fans, "One More Saturday Night is taking the week off!

"Tune in Sunday, July 5th to catch the rebroadcast of all 3 legendary Fare Thee Well performances on FANS. Enjoy the long weekend deadheads"

They did issue this July 4th message, "Enjoy the long weekend friends, Happy 4th. ???? ?Send us your backyard stealies using #deadandcompany?".

Fans can stream their previous installment from the series, their July 1st, 2017 concert that took place at Wrigley Field in Chicago, below:





