Faith & Scars Release 'Long Way Home' Video

Faith & Scars has released a music video for their new single, "Long Way Home." The track comes from the band's forthcoming sophomore album, "Revolver", which is set to hit stores on October 17tj.

The band had the following to say about the Roger Glenn and Jaiden Hord Frost directed video, "This is the 4th video from our upcoming album Revolver. This could be interpreted as the revolver's origin story.

"'Long Way Home' is a departure from our trilogy, 'Breathe', 'No Apologies', & 'Never the Same'. It introduces a new storyline, representing persistence & balance. We wrote 'Long Way Home' as a reminder to remain grounded, in tune with yourself, & focused in the midst of the storm that is life.

"Oftentimes life will strike us like a tidal wave. Saying it can be hard to endure is an understatement. The lyrics promote positive state of mind, & self caring. We believe that, especially in the unknown, taking that extra moment to breathe, relax, and re-align with oneself is crucial to maintaining a positive mindset.." Watch the video below:





Faith & Scars Release 'Never The Same' DIY Video

