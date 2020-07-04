Faith & Scars has released a music video for their new single, "Long Way Home." The track comes from the band's forthcoming sophomore album, "Revolver", which is set to hit stores on October 17tj.
The band had the following to say about the Roger Glenn and Jaiden Hord Frost directed video, "This is the 4th video from our upcoming album Revolver. This could be interpreted as the revolver's origin story.
"'Long Way Home' is a departure from our trilogy, 'Breathe', 'No Apologies', & 'Never the Same'. It introduces a new storyline, representing persistence & balance. We wrote 'Long Way Home' as a reminder to remain grounded, in tune with yourself, & focused in the midst of the storm that is life.
"Oftentimes life will strike us like a tidal wave. Saying it can be hard to endure is an understatement. The lyrics promote positive state of mind, & self caring. We believe that, especially in the unknown, taking that extra moment to breathe, relax, and re-align with oneself is crucial to maintaining a positive mindset.." Watch the video below:
Faith & Scars Release 'Never The Same' DIY Video
Steve Perry Speaks Out About Political Use Of Journey Megahit- Dave Grohl Looks Back At Foo Fighters Debut 25 Years Later- Pink Floyd Stream Rare Live Version Of Classic- more
RockPile: Southern Rock Edition - Lynyrd Skynyrd, Allman Bros, Molly Hatchet, Marshall Tucker Band
Singled Out: Jeremy Edge Project (Ex-Candlelight Red)
Singled Out: Sami Chohfi's Dirty Your Soul
RockPile: Danielia Cotton, the Jackets And More
Singled Out: Chris Bell's Whispering Town
Steve Perry Speaks Out About Political Use Of Journey Megahit
Dave Grohl Looks Back At Foo Fighters Debut 25 Years Later
Pink Floyd Stream Rare Live Version Of 'Animals' Album Classic
Linkin Park's 'In The End' Video Passes 1 Billion YouTube Views
Queen Release Second Episode Of New Lockumentary Series
Dead & Company Forgo One More Saturday Night For The 4th
Faith & Scars Release 'Long Way Home' Video
Singled Out: The Phoenix Within's Tenfold