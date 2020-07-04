Queen Release Second Episode Of New Lockumentary Series

Queen + Adam Lambert have released the second episode of their brand new Lockumentary video streaming series entitled "Roadies In Lockdown".

Here is what the band had to say about the new episode, "Jez Webb, Bass Tech, who's relatively new to the Queen Family, appears to share a 'bromance' with his charge, Queen + Adam Lambert's long-standing bass player, Neil Fairclough from Manchester, England. We see their interaction on stage during a Q + AL show and watch them catch up with each other on Zoom during lockdown and learn and laugh with them as to why at times it is all about the bass and that solo. As well as looking after Neil, Jez is also responsible for Brian's set up for his acoustic performance on the B-Stage.

"Tour Video Director, Steve Price has worked with Queen + Adam Lambert since 2014 and at this time should be manning the controls behind the stage as he directs all the video elements of the show for the band on their sold out European summer tour. However, as we all know, the band and crew are currently off the road, so to keep him in the groove we set him the task of creating a 'lockumentary' focusing on what it is like being part of the 'Rhapsody Road Crew'...

"This exclusive series, only available on Queen's Official channel, explores the roles of various crew members on the road and behind the scenes with one of the world's most successful touring acts. Enjoy a VIP AAA pass and get to see at close quarters the backstage and front of house complexities, magic and hard work that goes in to putting on these huge productions that are a Queen + Adam Lambert live show. They explain what they do to make the shows happen. Look out also for a few well known faces and cameo appearances along the way.

"The backstage footage has been shot at different venues across the globe, however due to the recent pandemic the interviews with the crew have taken place at home during lockdown and further demonstrates the effect the shutdown has had on the live music business, not just for musicians and fans, but the often unseen and unsung heroes that make up the touring crew.

"Setting out to highlight their individual and collaborative skills, it soon becomes obvious one thing clearly binds them together - a sense of humour." Watch the episode below:





Related Stories

Queen Launch New Video Series Called 'Lockumentary'

Queen In The Studio For The Game's 40th Anniversary

Queen Honored With Royal Mail Stamp Series

Queen Announce YouTube Tour Watch Party

Queen's Brian May Shares Post Heart Attack Message

Queen Legend Brian May Suffered Heart Attack

Metallica, Eagles, Springsteen, Queen Lead Apple Music Live Special

Queen To Stream Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert

Queen's Brian May Goes To Hospital For Gardening Injury

More Queen News



