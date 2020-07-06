Asking Alexandria Release 'Antisocialist (Unplugged)'

Asking Alexandria have released 'Antisocialist (Unplugged)', a new acoustic version of their current hit single from their latest album "Like A House On Fire".

Ben Bruce had this to say about the new version of the track, "Over the years we have been known to release many acoustic versions of our songs from a number of albums. Antisocialist has rapidly become our most successful active rock single of our entire career so we wanted to do something special.

Instead of just another 'acoustic version' of a song we decided to really strip this one back and try and recreate the song as an unplugged version that lives and breathes its own identity.

"An unplugged, vulnerable rendition of the song that hopefully allows people to feel like they are in the room with the band whilst we play it. To all of our fans, old and new, we truly hope you enjoy this unique version of Antisocialist as much as we do. We love you." Watch the video below:





Related Stories

Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Lands Role In Music Game

Asking Alexandria Release 'House On Fire' Video

Asking Alexandria Release New Song 'Down To Hell'

Asking Alexandria Release 'Antisocial' Video

Asking Alexandria Streaming New Song

Asking Alexandria Announce Like A House On Fire Tour

Asking Alexandria Expand Album For LP5 DLX

Asking Alexandria Share The Violence Remix

Asking Alexandria Release 'The Violence' Short Film and Single

More Asking Alexandria News



