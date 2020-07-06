.

Cold War Kids Release New Song 'You Already Know'

Keavin Wiggins | 07-06-2020

Cold War Kids

Cold War Kids have released a lyric video for their new single "You Already Know". The song comes from their forthcoming album "New Age Norms 2".

The record was produced and mixed by Grammy winner Shawn Everett (Alabama Shakes, Kacey Musgraves, The War On Drugs) and is the second installment in the band's planned three-album trilogy and it is set to be released on August 21st.

Nathan Willett had this to say about the album, "The energy of this record is spontaneous, raw, soulful, chaotic. Just how we felt making it. It feels true and urgent. It feels modern and classic. I think it's the best record Cold War Kids has ever made." Watch the lyric video below:


