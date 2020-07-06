Enter Shikari Release 'The Last Spark (Bootleg Series Vol. 11)'

Enter Shikari have released a new live set entitled "The Last Spark (Bootleg Series Vol. 11)" and they are donating proceeds to their road crew.

The crew is out of work due to the pandemic lockdown, which has prevented the band from playing planned music festival and shows to promote the launch of their "Nothing Is True" album.

The new live collection was captured during a sold out performance at Brussels' historic Ancienne Belgique venue on the final date of the band's mammoth 2018 / 2019 world tour marking the end of "The Spark era".

Vocalist Rou Reynolds had this to say, "Some of our crew have been with us since 2006. They're our family, and make us look and sound good, often under difficult circumstances.

"The least we can do is try to support them during this difficult time. We would have liked to have done something for them sooner, but mixing the audio on this took us longer than expected, and they wouldn't appreciate us rushing out shoddy art in their name.

"The Brussels AB is one of the best venues in the world, and one that has always been good to us on the many times we've played there. We're happy to finally be able to capture a show from there on tape."

The band is selling downloads of the collection on their official webstore as a pay-what-you-want (minimum approx. $3.40 USD). Grab it here and you can preview stream it below:





