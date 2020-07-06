Fame On Fire Release 'Down' Video

Fame On Fire have released a music video for their brand new single "Down". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Levels," which is set to be released on September 4th.

Frontman Bryan Kuznitz had this to say about the track, "'Down' is about being addicted to vices. Finding yourself so down that the only way to cope with who you've become is to indulge in what lead you there in the first place.

"Refusing to take the sole blame on why you are there. The feeling of you against the world, but knowing that you need help to escape the darkness." Watch the video below:





Related Stories

Fame On Fire Release 'Over It' Video and Ink With Hopeless Records

More Fame On Fire News



