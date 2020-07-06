Judas Priest's full performance from the 2015 installment of the Wacken Festival will be streamed this Friday, July 17th, on Knotfest.com.
The website, for Slipknot's evolving Knotfest music festivals/tours, has been sharing full length concerts every week since the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown.
This week they will feature two shows, with the Judas Priest performance set to stream at 2015 at 12pm PST / 3pm EST / 8pm GMT/ 9pm CET on July 17th.
This week's other stream will feature progressive, groove metalers Jinjer's , previous unreleased performance from Melmourne that took place back in March. The stream will begin at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST / 11 pm CET, this Thursday, July 9th. Catch both shows here.
Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Appears in Gibson's Riff Lords
Judas Priest Icon Rob Halford Moves Up Autobiography Release
Judas Priest, Alice In Chains, Halestorm Stars Jam Thin Lizzy Classic
Judas Priest Guitarist Glad To See KK Downing Return To Music
Judas Priest Streaming Full Concert From Epitaph Tour
Judas Priest's Rob Halford Leads Tributes To Ronnie James Dio
Judas Priest Announce Rescheduled 50th Anniversary Dates
Judas Priest Icon K.K. Downing Ready To Mix New Album
Judas Priest In The Studio For 'British Steel' 40th Anniversary
Music Legend Charlie Daniels Dead At 83- Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Recreates Black Sabbath Debut Album For 50th Anniversary- Corey Taylor Recorded 25 Solo Songs- more
Singled Out: Annie Stela's Weight Of Life
Singled Out: The Phoenix Within's Tenfold
RockPile: Southern Rock Edition - Lynyrd Skynyrd, Allman Bros, Molly Hatchet, Marshall Tucker Band
Singled Out: Jeremy Edge Project (Ex-Candlelight Red)
Music Legend Charlie Daniels Dead At 83
Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Recreates Black Sabbath Debut Album For 50th Anniversary
Full Judas Priest Festival Performance To Stream This Week
Asking Alexandria Release 'Antisocialist (Unplugged)'
REO Speedwagon In New Episode of Backstage With Crew Nation
System Divide Recruit Epica Star For Comeback Song
Enter Shikari Release 'The Last Spark (Bootleg Series Vol. 11)'
Scorpions Making Progress On New Album Amid Lockdown