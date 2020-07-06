Full Judas Priest Festival Performance To Stream This Week

Judas Priest's full performance from the 2015 installment of the Wacken Festival will be streamed this Friday, July 17th, on Knotfest.com.

The website, for Slipknot's evolving Knotfest music festivals/tours, has been sharing full length concerts every week since the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown.

This week they will feature two shows, with the Judas Priest performance set to stream at 2015 at 12pm PST / 3pm EST / 8pm GMT/ 9pm CET on July 17th.

This week's other stream will feature progressive, groove metalers Jinjer's , previous unreleased performance from Melmourne that took place back in March. The stream will begin at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST / 11 pm CET, this Thursday, July 9th. Catch both shows here.





