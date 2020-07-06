Metallica will be continuing their weekly full concert streaming series #MetallicaMondays tonight (July 6th) with a stream of the kick off show from their 2007 Sick Of The Studio Tour.
The band launched that summer trek back on June 28th, 2007 in Lisbon. The show will stream live beginning at 5PM PST/8PM EST tonight (Monday, July 6th).
They had this to say, "We kicked off our Sick Of The Studio Tour at Parque do Tejo with a set including the first performance of '...And Justice For All' since 1989, as well as a rare performance of the full version of 'Am I Evil?'" Watch the show below (once available):
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Would Change Alcoholica Past
Metallica To Stream Full Historic 1999 Show
Metallica's Best Song Selected By Fans
Metallica Felt Confident Going Into Black Album
Metallica To Stream Full 2008 Spain Concert For MetallicaMondays
Metallica Streaming Festival Footage For Just 24 Hours
Metallica Working On New Music During Lockdown
Metallica To Stream Full Melbourne Show
Metallica Concert Streaming For Launch Of Offstage With DWP
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Recorded 25 Songs In Solo Album Sessions- Metallica To Stream Full Sick Of The Studio Kickoff Show- Guns N' Roses Offshoot Hookers & Blow Stream- more
Singled Out: Annie Stela's Weight Of Life
Singled Out: The Phoenix Within's Tenfold
RockPile: Southern Rock Edition - Lynyrd Skynyrd, Allman Bros, Molly Hatchet, Marshall Tucker Band
Singled Out: Jeremy Edge Project (Ex-Candlelight Red)
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Recorded 25 Songs In Solo Album Sessions
Metallica To Stream Full Sick Of The Studio Kickoff Show
Guns N' Roses Offshoot Hookers & Blow Stream David Bowie Cover
Pearl Jam Streaming 'Lightning Bolt' Live Video
John Fogerty Rocks CCR Classic For July 4th
Cold War Kids Release New Song 'You Already Know'
Devildriver Release 'Iona' Music Video
Jaz Coleman's Shares Debut Song From New Project Black & Red