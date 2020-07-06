.

Metallica To Stream Full Sick Of The Studio Kickoff Show

Keavin Wiggins | 07-06-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Metallica

Metallica will be continuing their weekly full concert streaming series #MetallicaMondays tonight (July 6th) with a stream of the kick off show from their 2007 Sick Of The Studio Tour.

The band launched that summer trek back on June 28th, 2007 in Lisbon. The show will stream live beginning at 5PM PST/8PM EST tonight (Monday, July 6th).

They had this to say, "We kicked off our Sick Of The Studio Tour at Parque do Tejo with a set including the first performance of '...And Justice For All' since 1989, as well as a rare performance of the full version of 'Am I Evil?'" Watch the show below (once available):


Related Stories


Metallica To Stream Full Sick Of The Studio Kickoff Show

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Would Change Alcoholica Past

Metallica To Stream Full Historic 1999 Show

Metallica's Best Song Selected By Fans

Metallica Felt Confident Going Into Black Album

Metallica To Stream Full 2008 Spain Concert For MetallicaMondays

Metallica Streaming Festival Footage For Just 24 Hours

Metallica Working On New Music During Lockdown

Metallica To Stream Full Melbourne Show

Metallica Concert Streaming For Launch Of Offstage With DWP

More Metallica News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Recorded 25 Songs In Solo Album Sessions- Metallica To Stream Full Sick Of The Studio Kickoff Show- Guns N' Roses Offshoot Hookers & Blow Stream- more

Reviews

Psycle - Kill The Machine

Singled Out: Annie Stela's Weight Of Life

Singled Out: The Phoenix Within's Tenfold

RockPile: Southern Rock Edition - Lynyrd Skynyrd, Allman Bros, Molly Hatchet, Marshall Tucker Band

Singled Out: Jeremy Edge Project (Ex-Candlelight Red)

advertisement
Latest News

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Recorded 25 Songs In Solo Album Sessions

Metallica To Stream Full Sick Of The Studio Kickoff Show

Guns N' Roses Offshoot Hookers & Blow Stream David Bowie Cover

Pearl Jam Streaming 'Lightning Bolt' Live Video

John Fogerty Rocks CCR Classic For July 4th

Cold War Kids Release New Song 'You Already Know'

Devildriver Release 'Iona' Music Video

Jaz Coleman's Shares Debut Song From New Project Black & Red