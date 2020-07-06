Metallica To Stream Full Sick Of The Studio Kickoff Show

Metallica will be continuing their weekly full concert streaming series #MetallicaMondays tonight (July 6th) with a stream of the kick off show from their 2007 Sick Of The Studio Tour.

The band launched that summer trek back on June 28th, 2007 in Lisbon. The show will stream live beginning at 5PM PST/8PM EST tonight (Monday, July 6th).

They had this to say, "We kicked off our Sick Of The Studio Tour at Parque do Tejo with a set including the first performance of '...And Justice For All' since 1989, as well as a rare performance of the full version of 'Am I Evil?'" Watch the show below (once available):





