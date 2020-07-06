Music Legend Charlie Daniels Dead At 83

Music legend Charlie Daniels died Monday morning (July 6th) at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee, from a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83.

Daniels was scheduled to launch the Fire On The Mountain Tour with The Marshall Tucker Band this spring and summer but the trek was sidelined by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month, Charlie shared a quarantine video from his collaborative project The Beau Weevils, and he was joined by a number of special guests in the clip including Alabama's Randy Owen, The Oak Ridge Boys, Ray Stevens, Larry Gatlin, Crystal Gayle, Rhonda Vincent, Lorrie Morgan, Collin Raye, TG Sheppard and T. Graham Brown.

A number of music stars have shared their tributes upon learning the sad news of his passing. Read their tributes and watch the quarantine jam video below:

Black Stone Cherry wrote, "So incredibly sad to hear about @CharlieDaniels passing. He was such a LEGEND and incredibly inspiring. We had the absolute privilege of playing with Charlie in 2017 and this photo was literally immediately after he stepped off stage (at 81 years old, mind you ). A total loss"

Travis Tritt shared, "My heart is crushed today after hearing that my dear friend Charlie Daniels has passed away. Charlie was the first legendary artist to take me under his wing and encourage me when I was first getting started in the business. He was always there for me when I needed him. I have so many great memories of touring, performing, writing and recording with Charlie, but my favorite memories are of simply talking with the man when it was just the two of us alone. Farewell dear friend until we meet again. Thank you for being such a friend, mentor and inspiration to me. I will always be grateful. My deepest condolences go out to the Daniels family, friends and fans.".

Luke Bryan wrote, "Just learning of the passing of this great man. What a hero. A true patriot, Christian, and country music icon. Prayers to his family. Thank you for all your contributions on and off the stage. God bless you Charlie Daniels."

Eddie Montgomery Of Montgomery Gentry shared, "We just lost the greatest American hero I've ever known. He brought me and T-Roy to the game!!! I'm so proud that I got to call him a friend! My heart is truly broken. I'm so glad I got to talk to him last week. Rest easy, my brother."

Colt Ford had this to say, "I thought that 2020 could only get better and I was wrong. To hear that one of my heros has passed away, the great Charlie Daniels, has broken my heart. I can't even put the words together. He was so special to the world not just as a musician, but as a man, a truly great human being.

"Charlie has been so good to me over my career. I have been so lucky to share the stage with him many times. I can't imagine this world without him. I have had many talks with him about music, about life, and about how to treat people. He stood up for this country, he stood up for what was right, he stood up for his faith. He did what he said -- he was everything I want be and still want to be. I will never get over you not being here, Uncle Charlie. There has never been anyone like you. There will never be another. I love you, Charlie. Rest Easy. You are and will always be the BEST."





